Presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel's agents meet with voters

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Agents of presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel met with potential voters in Kokshetau, Kazinform has learnt from the candidate's press service.

The meeting which was held on May 14 in the city of Kokshetau brought together reps of ethno-cultural associations of Akmola region, the city residents and mass media. The participants got acquainted with the main points of Tugel's election program.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission registered seven presidential candidates.