Presidential candidate Taspikhov's reps meet with youth in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Members of the election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov held a meeting with the Almaty regional youth council "Keleshek", Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, those present learnt about Taspikhov's life and career highlights as well as the main aspects of his election program.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President. The presidential election is scheduled to take place on June 9.