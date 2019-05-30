Presidential candidate Tokayev's reps meet with youth in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Members of the election campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the youth of Zhambyl region in Taraz, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, those present were briefed on the election platform of presidential candidate Tokayev.



Then, members of Tokayev's election campaign headquarters visited a number of enterprises of the region, including Kazphosphate LLP, Sady Vostoka enterprise and the public of Taraz.



Recall that the pre-election campaigning began in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.