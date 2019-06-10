EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    01:31, 10 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Presidential candidate Tugel congratulates Tokayev on landslide win

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel, who was nominated by the Uly dala kyrandary Public Association, extended his congratulations to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his landslide victory in the presidential election in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from bnews.kz.

    "People made their choice. As we've already heard, according to the preliminary results of the exit poll, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev swept to a landslide win in the presidential election with the 70,13% of the vote. As one of the candidates, I wholeheartedly congratulate him," Tugel said.

    In his words, the presidential election was transparent and fair.

    "What I've noticed were great organization of the election and high voters' turnout," he added.

    Tags:
    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!