Presidential candidate Tugel holds meeting in Kabanbai Batyr aul

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate nominated by the Republican Public Association Uly dala kyrandary Sadybek Tugel held a meeting with young families and residents of Kabanbai Batyr aul in Akmola region, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the election campaign headquarters.

The meeting was held at a local school. Addressing the meeting were Sadybek Tugel's agents Bazargul Umbetova, Bakhyt Mukhamedrakhimov, and Kulyash Moldakhmetova. Akim (head) of the aul Zhanibek Tolkynbekuly answered questions of those present.



After the meeting, Sadybek Tugel and his agents visited the Kabanbai Batyr Mausoleum and a pantheon situated next to it.



Earlier it was reported that the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The pre-election campaigning kicked off across Kazakhstan on May 11.