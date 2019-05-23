EN
    20:57, 23 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Presidential candidate Yespayeva meets with Akmola region residents

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate nominated by the Ak Zhol Political Party Daniya Yespayeva and members of her election campaign headquarters visited Shortandy district of Akmola region, Kazinform reports.



    As part of the visit, Yespayeva and her team surveyed the work of the local grain farming center named after Aleksandr Barayev and its recent achievements.

    Afterwards, Yespayeva held meetings with local entrepreneurs and familiarized them with her election program.



