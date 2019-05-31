Presidential candidate Yespayeva travels to Pavlodar rgn to meet potential voters

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate nominated by the Ak Zhol Political Party Daniya Yespayeva is in Pavlodar region to familiarized potential voters with her election platform, Kazinform reports.

During her trip to Ekibastuz, Yespayeva met with local entrepreneurs and social workers. At the meetings she reminded those present that on June 9 [Day of presidential election] all Kazakhstanis should make their choice.



Earlier it was reported that the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates who run for the post of the President. The pre-election campaigning kicked off on May 11 embracing all corners of Kazakhstan.