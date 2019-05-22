Presidential candidate Yespayeva visits Akmola railway-car repair plant

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Presidential candidate nominated by the Ak Zhol Party Daniya Yespayeva and members of her election headquarters has met with the staff of the Akmola railway-car repair plant, Kazinform reports.

Established in 1941, the plant is one of the oldest enterprises in the Kazakh capital and employs some 400 people.



During the meeting, Yespayeva and her agents gave an insight into her election program and answered questions of the plant's employees.



Earlier it was reported that the pre-election campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered seven candidates for the post of the President.