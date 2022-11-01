Presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev meets agricultural producers in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Zhiguli Dairabayev met with the residents of Anar village of Arshaly district in Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

As the press office of Auyl party informed, Zhiguli Dairabayev got acquainted with the activity of Ayan LLP located in Anar station, which specializes in production pasta and flour production and informed about the main provisions of his election platform.

After then, the candidate held a meeting with the residents of Anar village which was attended by more than 70 locals and representatives of civil community.



