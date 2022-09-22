EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:40, 22 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Presidential candidates nominating dates announced

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidential candidates will be nominated in Kazakhstan between September 23 and October 11, 2022, Kazinform reports.

    «Nomination will start on September 23 and end at 06:00 p.m. October 11 this year,» deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Konstantin Petrov said.

    Earlier the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree on early presidential elections in Kazakhstan. The election will be held on November 20, 2022.


    Tags:
    2022 Presidential Election President of Kazakhstan Elections in Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!