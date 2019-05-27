Presidential debate to be aired by Khabar TV Channel on May 29

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Khabar TV Channel will air the presidential debate of the presidential candidates on May 29 at 6:00 pm Nur-Sultan time, Kazinform has learnt from the Khabar News Agency.

According to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the TV debate and discussions will consist of three rounds.



The theme of the first round is "The Priorities of Kazakhstan's Economic Development." The first round comprises two parts. In the first part, each participant will give a speech presenting his/her election platform. In the second part, there will be a question-answer discussion session, where the participants can ask their opponents two questions and answer two questions.



The theme of the second round is "The Social Modernization of Kazakhstan". In the first part of the second round, the participants will speak on the topic given. In the second part, all the participants will be asked one question from the presenters.

The third round theme is "A Word to Voters". In that final round, the speakers will directly address the voters.

The presidential debate will take place at the KazMedia Center in Nur-Sultan.