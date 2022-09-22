Presidential decree on holding election kickstarted a new election cycle - Yerlan Karin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Counsellor Yerlan Karin said that the upcoming presidential election should be an important factor consolidating the nation before a new phase of large-scale social and economic reforms, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the State Counsellor.

Karin pointed out that the decree of the Head of State on holding a presidential election has kickstarted a new election cycle.

«The initiative to hold a presidential election fully corresponds to the logic of the political changes underway over the past three years. The constitutional reform established a new, more balanced procedure for interaction between the power branches. To launch a new model, the entire system, including the key state institutes such as the President, Parliament, Government, and maslikhats, need a restart,» wrote Karin.

According to him, societal unity, sustainable State, the country’s capacity to adequately respond to any internal and external challenges are ensured only if a balanced and stable political system is in place.

«So, given the growing geostrategic turbulence the upcoming presidential election should be an important factor consolidating the nation before a new phase of large-scale social and economic reforms,» concluded the Kazakh State Counsellor.

Earlier Kazakh incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to hold an early presidential election on November 20 this year in Kazakhstan.

