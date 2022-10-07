EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:30, 07 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Presidential Election 2022: Two institutes apply to CEC to conduct public opinion polls

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Public Opinion Research Institute and AMANAT Party’s Public Policy Institute notified the Central Election Commission on their intention to conduct public opinion polls during the Presidential elections, Kazinform reports.

    The CEC reminds that the legal entities duly registered in Kazakhstan, with at least 5 years of experience in conducting public-opinion polls are eligible to hold the polls having previously notified the Central Election Commission.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!