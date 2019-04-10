Presidential election to benefit stability in country - EP Deputy

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM Deputy of the European Parliament, Head of the Delegation for Cooperation with Central Asia Iveta Grigule-Pēterse shared her view on announcement of the snap Presidential election in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The election is the only democratic way of expression of people's consent to the country's course. In your situation, the announcement of early election is a good decision. Let the citizens of the country cast their vote for a new president of the country," Iveta Grigule-Pēterse says.



In her opinion, the election will enable to clear up the existing ambiguity and give credit of confidence to the future president.



"If the nation does not choose its president, this poses certain economic, legal and political risks. The election will benefit the country's stability," noted the EP Deputy.



Having emphasized the deterioration of the situation in the world, Iveta Grigule-Pēterse named our country as 'the island of peace, accord and inter-ethnic harmony.'



"We do not expect any sudden turnaround of events. Succession and consistency of previous policy always benefit the country, in particular, in the eyes of foreign investors," she stressed.



"Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of the European Union both in the region and at the international arena. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini highly praised Kazakhstan. That is why we do not expect any changes from the EU's side on this matter," she concluded.