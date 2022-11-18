Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The SCO Election Observer Mission plans to visit today polling stations in the city of Astana and Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

The head of the SCO Observer Mission Zhang Ming said that he met with chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov. He briefed reporters that the mission started today its work at the presidential elections of Kazakhstan.

He added that all the member states of the SCO supported Kazakhstan’s invitation. The mission consists of 18 observers, including representatives of legislative, executive and election bodies of SCO nations, officials of the SCO Secretariat, executive committee of the SCO RATS.

He stressed the mission members monitor elections guided by the principles of political neutrality and impartiality and non-interference in domestic affairs.

As earlier reported, the presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held on November 20.