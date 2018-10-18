Presidential exhibition in Atyrau attracts thousands of visitors

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - More than 50 thousand people have visited the mobile exhibition titled Nursultan Nazarbayev: Epoch, Personality, Society at the Atyrau regional decorative and applied arts museum, Kazinform reports.

It should be mentioned that patients of the Atyrau Center for the Rehabilitation of Disabled People were also among those who came to see the exhibition. The persons with disabilities feasted their eyes on the items of the archive, the museum of the Presidential Library, and also got familiar with the unique collections of high state decorations of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the books, which were autographed by heads of state and Kazakhstani authors, and those translated into foreign languages.

"The arrival of the President's exhibition in our region is a special event. At the museum, we got fully immersed in the history of our country. We familiarized ourselves with the valuable cultural heritage sites and were pleasurably impressed. Moreover, we enthusiastically saw the original documents, which were of utmost importance in the fate of the country, lots of photographs and video materials," said one of them.



According to Dinara Yeskaziyeva, a museum interpreter, 52,184 people attended the exhibition from September 18 to October 11.