Presidential initiatives offer new rules for functioning of economic sectors – State Counselor Karin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The content and nature of the new state-of-the-nation address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev fully meet the logic of his reforms. Tokayev consistently pursues the strategic course aimed at synchronized reforming of economic, political, and ideological spheres, Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin noted, Kazinform reports.

«The Address presents a further strategy of development of the Kazakh economy. Moreover, the presidential initiatives are a kind of game change, offering new rules for functioning of the economic sectors. This includes changes in interaction in the executive branch system, between the center and regions, as well as introduction of new measures of tax stimulation, regulatory framework, and interaction with investors. Despite the general orientation of the Address on addressing the economic issues, it also includes key initiatives of social nature: raising salaries, ensuring employment, children’s safety, equal access to education, and so on,» Karin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The proposal of the Head of State to put up the issue of construction of an atomic power station for a republican referendum attracts special attention. This solidifies the President’s commitment to the principles of ‘hearing state’ and ‘Just Kazakhstan.’

In general, today’s address includes over 100 different ideas and proposals covering a broad range of areas and form a single systemic set of social and economic reforms, noted the Kazakh State Counselor.