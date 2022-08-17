Presidential Literary Award to be established in Kazakhstan in 2023

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Beginning from 2023, young Kazakhstani writers and poets will be awarded a special presidential prize, Kazinform has learned from the Ministry of Culture and Sports.

Authors aged from 18 to 29 will be eligible to apply for this highest award, Minister Dauren Abayev said at a meeting with population of Pavlodar region.

According to him, the Ministry launched a new project «Zhana Kazakh Adebieti» (New Kazakh Literature) under which books by young authors will be published in an edition of 3,000 copies.

«This work will help encourage creative spirit and innovative ideas of the younger generation,» Dauren Abayev said. «Besides, we are presently accepting applications for Aiboz National Literary Award with the total prize fund of 35 mln tenge. Thus, we create new mechanisms of support of beginner authors, strong talents in prose, poetry and drama», he added.













Photo: gov.kz