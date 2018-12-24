Presidential New Year party for children takes place in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A children's New Year party behalf of the President of Kazakhstan has been held today in Astana on, the official website of the capital city hall informs.

Children aged 9-13 including those of the local orphanage, SOS children's village, and children under custody and patronage were invited to the Presidential New Year Party.

"Dear children, all of us - adults and children - are looking forward to the most amazing holiday - the New Year. You, the young generation of Kazakhstan, are our future. Today the children of our large and friendly country gathered around New Year trees. In the year that is now ending, all of you studied, achieved success in sports competitions, won various contests. Each of you did your best to soar to new, even higher heights," said the Head of State, congratulating the children on their first victories.

He also highlighted the present-day importance of being intellectually curious and hardworking, leading a healthy lifestyle, learning foreign languages, and not forgetting about the support of teachers, mentors, and relatives.

"On these holidays, we become children again, and each of us lives in anticipation of a New Year's fairy tale and miracle. Dear children, may all your wishes and dreams come true by the New Year Day," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



A theatrical show by over 40 creative teams was organized for children and invited guests.

Also, as part of the celebration, there was a concert for the children invited, an exhibition of robotics and visual arts. Moreover, the children were given gift certificates on behalf of the President.