EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:13, 31 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Presidential Orchestra to take part in II Intl Festival of Military Orchestras in Bursa

    None
    None
    BURSA. KAZINFORM Brass band of the Presidential Orchestra of the State Security Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan arrived in Bursa, Türkiye, to participate in the II International Festival of Military Orchestras, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The musicians are participating in the event at the invitation of the TURKSOY International Organization for Turkic Culture.

    Qurmet Beissembayev, graduate of the Kazakh National University of Arts, is the director of the Presidential Brass Band.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Turkic speaking states Culture Turkic Council News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!