Presidential Youth Affairs Council holds regular meeting in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Presidential Youth Affairs Council is holding its regular meeting in Astana today. Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova chairs the meeting.

Members of the Cabinet, deputies of the Majilis of the Parliament, leaders of the republican youth organizations, youth policy experts as well as chiefs of regional youth policy departments are participating in the event.



Taking the floor, the Secretary of State said that in 2013 the Government of Kazakhstan adopted the 2020 Youth Policy Concept titled as "Kazakhstan 2020: The Path to the Future."



She said that the Concept is implemented in two stages; the first stage completed in 2015.



The implementation of the second stage of the Concept began in 2016 and aims at building an effective model of state youth policy to ensure successful socialization of young people and focusing youth's potential on further development of the country.



The second stage of the Concept is implemented in line with the National Plan, Third Modernization of Kazakhstan and Rukhani Janghyru programme.



According to Gulshara Abdykalikova, the Action Plan on Implementation of the 2020 Youth Policy Concept was updated last November and is aimed now at ensuring employment, leisure, strengthening family values, support of youth organizations, youth entrepreneurship and volunteers' activity.



The Presidential Youth Affairs Council is the major dialogue platform elaborating measures of improvement of state youth policy.