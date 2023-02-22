Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve: 75% of specialists receive appointments

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 75% of the young specialists included in the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve have been appointed, Azamat Zholmanov, the deputy chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs, told a briefing today at the Central Communication Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Agency is implementing the Head of State's initiative to form the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve. So far, 262 out of 350 persons (75%) included in the Reserve have received different positions in government bodies and quasi-public organizations, including 131 in central government bodies, 41 in local executive bodies, 54 in national companies, and 36 in other organizations. Of those, 28 were appointed to political positions, and eight to A corps positions,» said Zholamanov.

The speaker went on to note that in line with the Head of State's instruction, new specialists will be recruited as part of the Presidential Youth Personnel Reserve 3.0 taking into account industry personnel needs of the government bodies.