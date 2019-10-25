Presidential youth personnel reserve presented in Singapore

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs, supported by the Astana Hub, participated in the «8th Temasek Foundation International Governance & Public Administration Program» at the Singapore Civil Service College, the press service of the Agency reports.

As you know Singapore economy is recognized as the most competitive in the world according to the Global Competitiveness Index of the 2019 World Economic Forum. The Agency is interested in studying the experience of public administration and public service of the country.

Kazakhstan’s project «Presidential youth personnel reserve» was presented within a program which joined 9 countries of the Asia-Pacific region including China and India.

As part of the trip the Agency’s representatives held a bilateral meeting with a senior official of the Singaporean PM’s office whose responsibilities include the development of human capital in country’s civil service.

According to her words, forming the Presidential youth personnel reserve it is necessary to maximize the potential of the reservists, implement their projects, ideas and new approaches in public administration for the benefit of the state development.