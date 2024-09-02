President's Address 2024: To make Kazakhstan a convenient and safe country

In his State-of-the-Nation Address the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, charged to take human rights protection measures for deeper socioeconomic reforms, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He said deep socioeconomic reforms and complex human rights protection measures are aimed primarily at building a fair society as a basis for the comprehensive progress of the country. That’s why we will further work in this direction, the President added.

He also prioritized ensuring people’s security as a fundamental value for each and the society at large.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in recent years Kazakhstan achieved significant progress in building a safe environment. One of the key tasks is to make Kazakhstan a convenient and safe country. Law enforcement agencies are assigned to ensure the security of citizens. The Interior Ministry is tasked to take strict measures against any violations ranging from disorderly conduct and vandalism to illegal migration and felony crimes as well as descriptive activities of extremists, including religious radicals. Law enforcement agencies should demonstrate professionalism and fidelity to principles, he stressed.