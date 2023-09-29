President's Address to Nation discussed at Korean University

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Korea Nurgali Arystanov held a meeting with the President of Dong-Eui University Han Soo-Whan, Kazinform reports via the Kazakh MFA.

The Ambassador briefed the Korean side about the main provisions of the State of the Nation Address by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. In particular, it was noted that technical and vocational educational institutions need to focus on the real needs of the labor market and meet the challenges of the country's new economic course.

Dong-Eui University is one of the TOP-3 universities in Busan. Three engineering colleges offer about 50 programs in technical majors. Special attention is paid to the training of professionals for car-making industry. The university closely cooperates with such South Korean automakers as Hyundai Motors and Kia, while implementing joint research projects.

The sides discussed the ways of cooperation in training professionals for Kazakhstan's car-making industry.

As per the agreements reached during the recent talks of Kazakh and Korean leaders, investment projects will be implemented and cooperation in the field of technical education will be deepened between the two countries.

