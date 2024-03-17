President’s Affairs Department holds togyzkumalak tournament in Astana

On Sunday, March 17, Astana hosted Togyzkumalak Tournament among the employees of the Central Office and subordinate organizations of the President's Affairs Department. The event was dedicated to the celebration of Nauryz spring holiday, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Togyzkumalak is a mancala family game played in Kazakhstan. Similar games are played in Turkic-speaking nations, like toguz korgool in Kyrgyzstan, Mangala in Turkey, Mere Köçdü in Azerbaijan, and Chaqpelek for Uyghur people.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

The event brought together 10 teams of two players each.

Serik Kenzhebayev, chief of staff of the President's Affairs Department, welcomed the participants.

Mr. Kenzhebayev said that togyzkumalak is one of the bright examples of the Kazakh nation’s contribution to the world culture, and reminded that in 2020, by a decision of the UNESCO, it was inscribed on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. He also congratulated the attendees on the upcoming Nauryz holiday and wished everyone wellbeing in the New Year.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

Those competing in the tournament were the teams of the Central Office of the Presidential Affairs Department and its subordinate organizations – the Medical Centre Hospital, Logistics Division, Administrative Buildings Directorate, State Residencies Directorate, Berkut State Air Company, Engineering and Technical Centre, Avtokhozyastvo RSE, and TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

The team of the Logistics Division (Serzhan Auezkhan and Akerke Abdykhan) grabbed the gold medal. Silver medal went to the team of the Medical Centre Hospital (Yerik Abdrakhmanov and Adilkhan Akdauletov), and bronze medal was won by the Central Office team (Alma Sagitzhankyzy and Adil Sagymbekov).

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform

Employee of the Medical Centre Hospital Yerik Abdrakhmanov was awarded the Best Player title.

The best game was played by Alma Sagitzhankyzy, employee of the Central Office, and Akerke Abdykhan from the Logistics Division.

The winners were presented with special statuettes and medals, diplomas and certificates.

Photo creditl: Viktor Fedyunin/Kazinform