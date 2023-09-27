President's Executive Office monitors progress in state-of-the-nation address implementation

Head of the President’s Executive Office Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting focusing on the progress in implementation of the recent state-of-the-nation address by President Tokayev, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Attending the meeting were assistants and advisers to the President and members of the Government.

Minister of National Economy Alibek Kuantyrov made a summary report on the measures taken by the Government to implement the Head of State’s instructions given in the state-of-the-nation address.

The head of the President’s Executive Office noted that the state-of-the-nation address contains over 100 specific instructions aimed at comprehensive restructuring of Kazakhstan’s economy and creating conditions for economic jump-start.

Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the central and local executive agencies should take prompt and comprehensive measures to implement the President’s instructions.