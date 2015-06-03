EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:12, 03 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Presidents note Kazakhstan and Mongolia&#39;s common stance on international issues

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the initiative of the Mongolian side, a telephone conversation has been held between President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and his counterpart President of Mongolia Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj today, the Akorda's press service reports.

    The heads of the two countries discussed in great detail the relevant issues of bilateral cooperation in political, commercial, economic and humanitarian spheres. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj noted Kazakhstan and Mongolia's common stance on many international issues and high-level cooperation in international organizations. The sides also expressed confidence in further expansion of successful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia based on centuries-long ties of friendship.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!