Presidents of EEU may sign new Customs Code in December

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Presidents of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union plan to sign the new Customs Code in December 2016. Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vasilyev said so today.

"The parliaments of our countries make a big contribution to the Eurasian integration through harmonization and unification of the legislation in the economic sphere. The laborious work on preparation of the draft of the new EEU Customs code is in final stage. On November 16 the draft Code was approved in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, and forwarded to the interstate procedures necessary for its signing by the EEU presidents in December 2016", - Vladimir Vasilyev reported, speaking at the international conference today.

According to Vladimir Vasilyev, at present about 40 countries of the world are negotiating cooperation with the EEU.

Parliamentarians and experts from Belarus, Belgium, Hungary, Iran, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Poland, Russia, the USA, Turkey, Finland, Germany and Sweden took part in the conference.