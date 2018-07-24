Presidents of five countries to meet at Caspian summit in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - On August 12, 2018, Aktau will host the 5th Caspian Summit, Kazinform correspondent cites the Kazakh MFA's press service.

The summit will be attended by the leaders of the Caspian littoral states - the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Russian Federation, and Turkmenistan.

During the summit, the parties will reportedly discuss issues related to the legal status of the Caspian Sea, as well as the economic, transport, environmental and security cooperation.

The main outcome document of the summit shall be the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, the draft of which was agreed upon at the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Caspian Littoral States in Moscow on December 4-5, 2017.

It is expected that a series of five-party intergovernmental documents will also be signed in the course of the summit.