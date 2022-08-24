EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:45, 24 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan hold talks

    None
    None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Ilham Aliyev for an invitation to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan, the President’s press service reports.

    The Head of State stressed that this visit is of great importance to him.

    A number of agreements are expected to be signed following today’s talks. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the agreements will bring bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to a brand new level.

    Ilham Aliyev noted that the visit of the Kazakh President to Azerbaijan will make a significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

    As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, for an official visit.




    Photo: t.me/bort_01



    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!