Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan inaugurate Heydar Aliyev Street in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev solemnly inaugurated the street named after Heydar Aliyev in the center of the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites Akorda.

«It’s our responsibility to immortalize and keep alive the memory of such world-famous individuals as Heydar Aliyev. By opening a new street in Astana named after him we're making a major contribution to this noble cause. It’s a gesture of our warm attitude and true respect for the great son of Azerbaijani people,» said Tokayev during the ceremony.

The Kazakh President went on to say that Heydar Aliyev is believed to be an architect of modern dynamic Azerbaijan. Under his leadership, Azerbaijan underwent the in-depth political and social and economic transformations.

«Having passed a difficult and thorny path, the country made a huge leap forward to become an authoritative member of the world community,» said the Kazakh Head of State, noting that Heydar Aliyev’s life path is a bright example of selfless service to his nation.

Tokayev also pointed to Heydar Aliyev’s huge contribution to the establishment and strengthening of relations between the countries, who, according to the Kazakh President, warmly spoke about Kazakhs, especially the common origin and legacy.

In his turn, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev noted that he is grateful for taking part in this historic ceremony.

«Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Heydar Aliyev had a special attitude and love for the brotherly Kazakh nation. And, it’s true, as I’m a testimony to this. He was well-aware of Kazakh traditions and customs, had respect for Kazakh culture and its centuries-long history. He highly valued the fraternal relations between Kazakhs and Azerbaijanis. He also did everything possible to bring the Turkic world even closer. Today, we can witness the results of his work in the unification of the Turkic world. The strong organization was created which has a great reputation at the international arena,» he said.

Previously it was reported that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had arrived in Kazakhstan for an official visit. The Azeri President met with Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at Akorda. A number of key documents was signed following the talks between the two Heads of State.