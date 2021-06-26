Presidents of Kazakhstan and Belarus hold telephone talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko at the initiative of the Belarusian side.

During the conversation, the heads of state discussed the current state and prospects for further strengthening of the Kazakh-Belarusian multifaceted cooperation in the spirit of friendship, strategic partnership and alliance, the Akorda press service reports.

Special attention was paid to the comprehensive activation of trade and economic cooperation and industrial interaction with an emphasis on increasing the volume of mutual trade, the implementation of joint projects in the mechanical engineering, agriculture, transport and other industries.

In addition, the leaders exchanged views on the epidemiological situation in the region, as well as on the measures taken for mass vaccination of the population of the two countries. In this regard, the two leaders reaffirmed mutual intention to continue coordinated actions to overcome the negative consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.