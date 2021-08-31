EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:00, 31 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Belarus talked over phone

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Heads of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandr Lukashenko debated the key aspects of Kazakhstan-Belarus ties, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Presidents noted positive dynamics of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

    They parties shared views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda, cooperation between the states within the Eurasian integration structures.

    In a conclusion, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heartily congratulated Aleksandr Lukashenko on his birthday.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Belarus President of Kazakhstan President Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!