Presidents of Kazakhstan and China to meet in June, China's Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of China Xi Jinping will meet this June in China," Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui said at the official opening ceremony of the representation of China's Industrial and Commercial Bank (ICBC) in Astana.

"A lot of events will be held this year; a lot of bilateral visits will be paid. I think the most significant one is the forthcoming meeting of our Presidents scheduled for June in China," the diplomat said.



"Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev and 1st Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin are also expected to pay visits to China," he added.