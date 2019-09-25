EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:48, 25 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Finland debate bilateral coop issues

    None
    None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the margins of the 74th session of the UNGA the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, met with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Presidents discussed the current state and prospects for widening cooperation in trade and economic, transport and logistics, and technological spheres, also shared views on pressing issues of the international agenda.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and EU President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!