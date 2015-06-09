Presidents of Kazakhstan and Finland discuss key issues of bilateral co-op

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with President of Finland Sauli Väinämö Niinistö, who arrived in Astana to attend the V Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

According to the press service of Akorda, the sides discussed a number of key issues of bilateral cooperation including in trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres. In addition, heads of states exchanged views on topical issues of the international agenda. President of Kazakhstan thanked Sauli Niinistö for his intention to partake in the upcoming V Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. Nursultan Nazarbayev also noted that Finland President visit to Kazakhstan in 2013 contributed to activation of cooperation in economy and other priority areas. In turn, President of Finland Sauli Niinistö thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for the invitation and stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral relations.