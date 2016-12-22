Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran began talks in Ak Orda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Akorda the bilateral negotiations of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani in a narrow format have begun.

As reported earlier, the Iranian President has arrived in Kazakhstan with an official visit. At the international airport of Astana Hassan Rouhani was met by the Minister of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek and Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Akylbek Kamaldinov.

During the visit Hassan Rouhani will hold talks with the President of Kazakhstan. Also top level meetings of the two countries officials will be held.