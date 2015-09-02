EN
    20:48, 02 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia discuss bilateral relations

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Beijing President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the press service of Akorda reported.

    The meeting was carried out within the framework of the state visit of Kazakhstan's President to China. The heads of the states have discussed topical issues of bilateral relations and exchange views on topical matters of the international agenda.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan WWII 70th anniversary of Great Victory Diplomacy President
