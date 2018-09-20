EN
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia held telephone conversation

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin have held a telephone conversation, Akorda press service reports. 

    The Presidents shared views on pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to Vladimir Putin over the death of the Russian military as a result of the Il-20 aircraft crash in Syria.

    The Presidents debated also the schedule of forthcoming meetings, including preparations for the sitting of the Council of CIS Leaders set to be held in Tajikistan.

