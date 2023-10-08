Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia hold talks

Following the ceremonial launch of the transit of Russia’s natural gas through Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan the Presidents Kazakhstan and Russia held talks, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The sides debated the current state and prospects for further strengthening of strategic partnership between the two states and stressed the importance to further continue close cooperation in trade and economic, energy, transport and logistics spheres.

As earlier reported, the Head of State attended on October 7 the ceremonial launch of the transit of Russia’s natural gas through Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan via the Central Asia-Centre main gas pipeline.

The Presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan also participated in the solemn event.

In his Address the Head of State said this milestone event opens another bright page in the history of good neighborly relations between the countries bringing strategic cooperation and energy cooperation between Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan to a brand-new level.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the role of the project in further strengthening of regional stability and energy security of Central Asia.