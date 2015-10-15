EN
    15:57, 15 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia sign a number of bilateral documents

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in the framework of the state visit of President of Russia Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan a number of documents have been signed, the press service of Akorda reports.

    President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin signed the following bilateral documents: - Protocol amending the Protocol to the 1998 Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation on the delimitation of the northern part of the Caspian Sea; - Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation in the field of aviation search and rescue; - Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the procedure of interaction during rocket launches from Dombarovsky missile division using land on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

