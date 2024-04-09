Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia talk over phone

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

During the talk, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral multifaceted cooperation development.

The two leaders discussed the flood situation in the border regions and instructed the governments of the two countries to strengthen interaction in the battle against natural disasters.

The interlocutors noted the traditionally dynamic development of Kazakh-Russian relations in the spirit of strategic partnership. The Heads of State exchanged views on the current issues of regional and international agenda as well as considered the schedule of upcoming events.