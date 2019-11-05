Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia to meet in Omsk

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting in Omsk, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

On November 7, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will take part in the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia themed The topical issues of cross-border cooperation development in the Russian city of Omsk. Within the framework of the forum President Tokayev will meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, sign a number of documents and inspect an exhibition dedicated to high technologies.