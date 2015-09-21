Presidents of Kazakhstan and Rwanda discussed bilateral cooperation

ASTANA . KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, who arrived in Kazakhstan within his official trip to the country, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The sides discussed the prospects of development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation and the most relevant issues of the international agenda.

The President of Kazakhstan stressed the importance of establishment of contacts between the two countries despite the geographical remoteness.

"We are a relatively young country that only begins to establish relations with African countries," N. Nazarbayev noted.

The Head of State also emphasized that P. Kagame exerted a lot of efforts to establish peace in Rwanda.

"The people of Rwanda survived the horrible genocide. You managed to stop it, and you are doing a great job now developing your country," the President of Kazakhstan said.

In turn, the President of Rwanda thanked N. Nazarbayev for the meeting and expressed the willingness of Rwanda to develop bilateral cooperation.