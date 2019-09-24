Presidents of Kazakhstan and Swiss Confederation have talks

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM On the margins of the 74th session of the UNGA Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Switzerland Ueli Maurer, the Akorda press service reports.

The Presidents debated a wide range of issues of the bilateral agenda. The Kazakh President noted the high level of Kazakhstan-Switzerland cooperation.

«Switzerland is one of the key partners of Kazakhstan in Europe in bilateral trade and investments. Our countries actively promote projects in the banking, construction and agrarian sectors,» Tokayev said.

Tokayev also drew attention to a number of promising joint projects in sector such as financial services, machine building, chemistry, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food industry and tourism.

In completion Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited his counterpart to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan this year.