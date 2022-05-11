Presidents of Kazakhstan and Türkiye hold briefing for mass media

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a briefing for mass media, the Kazakh President’s official website reads.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for an invitation to pay a state visit to Türkiye. The President highlighted that Kazakhs would always remember that Türkiye was the first to recognize the independence of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan and Türkiye are fraternal, friendly countries with common historic roots.

As stated there, this year marks to 30anniversary since the countries established diplomatic relations. The relationship between the countries strengthened and reached a strategic partnership. The countries enjoy successful trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian ties.

The Head of State noted that the visit would open opportunities for further strengthening of cooperation in political, trade-economic, investment, cultural-humanitarian, and military-technical spheres.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of the Joint Statement on the expanded strategic partnership which brings Kazakhstan –Türkiye partnership to a brand new level. He drew attention to signing a number of significant intergovernmental documents to strengthen cooperation in various spheres.

«It is a key step to strengthen fraternal ties and cooperation between the countries. Kazakhstan and Türkiye assign high priority to ensure peace and stability in the Eurasian space. Today the countries have established close regional and international cooperation,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State invited the President of Türkiye to visit Kazakhstan. The 4th meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council of Kazakhstan and Türkiye is expected to take place during the Turkish President’s visit.

In a conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that the countries would support each other in achieving success and prosperity. In turn, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan once again confirmed his readiness to promote cooperation between the two nations.