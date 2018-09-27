Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan met in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe. The Kazakh Leader arrived in Dushanbe to attend the CIS Summit, Kazinform reports.

The parties debated current issues of bilateral relations and prospects for further deepening of cooperation in various sectors of economy, Akorda reports.



"We are always ready to render assistance and support to Tajikistan. Today we intend to deepen cooperation and develop mutual trade," the Kazakh President said.

In his turn, the Tajik Leader noted strategic character of the relations between the two states. "Kazakhstan is one of the key strategic and economic partners of Tajikistan. Our trade and economic relations keep on broadening", the President of Tajikistan said.



The President also highlighted Nursultan Nazarbayev's authority in the international arena and expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for economic and political support.



The countries established diplomatic relations 25 years ago. Last year the commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan reached USD 776.3 billion that is 31.5% more than in 2016. Kazakhstan's export to Tajikistan hit USD 458.7 million, import from Tajikistan made USD 317.6 million. Kazakhstan exports wheat, flour, vegetable oil, building materials, crude oil and petroleum products. Tajikistan imports mainly vegetables, berries, lead, zinc and copper concentrate.



As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Dushanbe for a working visit. Tomorrow Nursultan Nazarbayev will take part in the Summit of the Heads of State of CIS member states.