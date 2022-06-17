Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tatarstan meet in Saint Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, Kazinform learned from the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting held in a friendly atmosphere the two leaders discussed the prospects of expansion of the Kazakhstan-Tatarstan cooperation in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. Special attention was given to the implementation of joint projects in the territory of Kazakhstan in key sectors of economy and incorporating Kazakhstani factories to the Russian enterprises’ production line.

The heads of state discussed the course of implementation of joint projects with KAMAZ and TATNEFT companies whose leaders also attended the meeting.

Welcoming Rustam Minnikhanov, the President of Kazakhstan warmly recalled his visit to Tatarstan which gave a serious impetus to further strengthening of the two countries’ cooperation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized dynamic development of the Kazakh-Tatar relations which hold a worthy place in multilateral ties of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.

In 2021, mutual commodity turnover amounted to $423 million and in January-April 2022 it reached $143 million. Large projects in car-making industry are successfully implemented. The Inter-Regional Forum of Kazakhstan and Russia offers good opportunities for cooperation expansion.

In turn, Rustam Minnikhanov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the meeting on the sidelines of the SPIEF and for the support of Tatar companies in interaction with Kazakhstani partners.

He also added that Tatarstan is ready to help Kazakhstani companies enter Russian market through its territory.



