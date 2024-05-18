20:47, 18 May 2024 | GMT +6
Presidents of Kazakhstan and the UAE discuss prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had a telephone conversation, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The parties debated the prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation, and expanding trade and economic and investment ties. The Presidents appreciated the current level of partnership between Kazakhstan and the UAE and noted the importance of efficient development of the earlier agreements.